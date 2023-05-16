Touching Story Leads Latitude Aero to Primary Sponsorship at North Wilkesboro

Long-time partner of Spencer Boyd, Latitude Aero will be the primary sponsor of Spencer Boyd at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race during NASCAR’s All-Star weekend. Latitude Aero, based in Greensboro, NC, specializes in the refurbishment of airplane seats. The company’s owner attended his first NASCAR race with his grandfather and father at North Wilkesboro Speedway.



“I feel like I’m a part of an important circle of life with this one,” said a smiling Spencer Boyd. “We all have those memories in the 75 years of NASCAR that made us love the sport. For Kelvin it was watching races at North Wilkesboro with his grandfather and father. To know that I’m driving a truck with his company’s name on the hood for the first time at this historic track gives me goosebumps.”



Kelvin Boyette, owner of Latitude Aero, gave his perspective, “It is the ultimate sense of pride combined with nostalgia. When I sat in those grandstands as a five-year-old I could only dream I would be where I am today. It is a special place. We are all big fans of Spencer at Latitude Aero. His work ethic is the kind of gritty stick-to-itiveness that our company, and frankly, NASCAR were built on.”



Since 2015, the award-winning FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station has successfully delivered over 82,000 seats with a 100% on-time performance and quality acceptance, earning a reputation for excellence within the aviation industry.



The All-Star Race Week for NASCAR marks the re-opening of an original NASCAR track with the last race being won by Jeff Gordon in 1996. The Craftsman Truck Series had just been formed the year before. Boyette recalls the likes of Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip, and the new guy on the circuit, Mark Martin turning laps at his favorite track.



Boyd continued, “I love what NASCAR has done with our schedule over the years making the racing about what the fans want to see. Well…its fun for us drivers too! I feel special to be part of this week and want to dedicate the race to Kelvin’s grandfather LA Boyette, Jr. and his father Donnie Boyette.”



Thanks to the hard work of all the employees at Latitude Aero, their capabilities list boasts over 25,000 seating part numbers, and continue to add new capabilities every month. This is one reason why they take pride in being one of the most well-respected and trusted providers in the sector.

Spencer Boyd PR