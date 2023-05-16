Ross Chastain - Tyson 250 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Darlington Raceway: In his Lee Petty throwback scheme, Ross Chastain picked up a 13th -place finish to move the No, 41 Silverado into 14th-place in the owner point standings.

Chastain on Last Race at Darlington Raceway: “It was an honor to run a Lee Petty throwback scheme this past weekend at Darlington Raceway. We struggled to get the balance right on our No. 41 WWEX Racing/ #ClickItDontRiskIt Chevrolet Silverado all night. But, the guys and girls at Niece eMotorsports never gave up and we scored a solid 12th-place finish.”

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “It’s going to be a historic weekend with NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway. I’m excited to have the opportunity to run the No, 41 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports and get as many laps as possible at this bucket list track.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR