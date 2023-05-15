Zane Smith and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith will bring the Boot Barn brand back to the track this weekend. Smith will race the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 at the revived North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. Smith is expected to play a big part in the revival weekend. He tested at the track for Goodyear and helped promote the return of NASCAR to the historic track.

Now, the leader in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship is a favorite heading into Saturday’s race that will be televised live on FOX at 1:30 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Smith and the Boot Barn team will be considered favorites not only because of their laps on the track, but also because of Smith’s impeccable short track race record in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

On tracks one mile or shorter, Smith has two wins and 10 top-five finishes. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Smith has all of his top-10 finishes on tracks one mile or less.