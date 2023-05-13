Lawless Alan - Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Recap

Alan On Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “We had a rocky start to our day but were able to make big gains on it throughout the day. I'm proud of Wally Rogers and this AUTOParkit team for giving me something to work with at the end of the race. It's an unfortunate ending with the spin and hate that it ended like that after fighting to get back on the lead lap."

Race Recap: The track "Too Tough to Tame" lived up to its name Friday night for Lawless Alan. From his 30th-place starting position, Alan went a lap-down midway through the event and was able to fight back for the free pass in Stage Three. Unfortunately, a spin with just 20 laps to go halted Alan's climb through the field and ended his day.



Alan would finish 30th in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 and remain in 26th in the driver's championship standings.

