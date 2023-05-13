GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Post-Race Quote: “I hate that our race finished the way that it did, because we were in a good position to come away with a clean top-five finish tonight at Darlington. Jeff Hensley and the rest of the guys on my No. 23 team worked really hard to bring me a piece to contend with, but we had some struggles throughout the race and it was hard to maintain our track position there. I'm thankful to all of our partners at Champion Power Equipment, Chevrolet, Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, and everyone back at the shop at GMS Racing including the guys in the fab shop for sticking with us through the good nights and the bad nights. I hate that we let them down tonight but I'm optimistic that we can continue to move forward once we head to North Wilkesboro next weekend.”