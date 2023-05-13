Saturday, May 13

William Byron Contends for Win but Finishes Fourth at Darlington

Saturday, May 13
William Byron Contends for Win but Finishes Fourth at Darlington
Making just his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start since 2016, William Byron put the No. 51 team in a position to contend for the win late in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 but in the end would have to settle for a fourth-place finish. Byron closed from three truck lengths behind eventual winner Christian Eckes with 10 laps remaining and was able to pull alongside the bumper of the leader with five laps remaining but was unable to complete the pass.
 
After falling 10 truck lengths back after failing to complete the pass, Byron was given a second chance when a one-truck spin brought out the caution with two laps remaining. He lined up on the outside of the front row for the first attempt at NASCAR overtime. Eckes got a strong push from Tanner Gray to clear Byron heading into Turn 1 and then Gray slid up the track halting Byron’s momentum causing him to fall back to fourth when another caution set up a second overtime.
 
Bryon lined up on the top of the second row for the second edition of overtime and would remain in the fourth spot when another caution came out just after the leader had crossed the start-finish line officially ending the race. It was the eighth consecutive top-10 finish for the No. 51 team and moved them to the top of the Owner’s point standings.
 
The No. 51 team will be back in action next Saturday with Byron back behind the wheel at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
 
 
 
William Byron, Driver of the No. 51 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet:
 
 
What more did you need to be able to win tonight?
“We needed a little bit longer runs -- I think. Our HendrickCars.com Silverado was strong on the longer runs, we just had too many medium to short runs and it was hard to get track position to advance forward. To come out fourth with a clean race truck I guess is good and I look forward to heading to North Wilkesboro with these guys.”
 
 
Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Recap:
 
  • Christian Eckes won Friday’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200. It was his second victory of 2023 and the third of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Stewart Friesen finished second, while Tanner Gray, Byron and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top five.
  • There were eight cautions for 37 laps and 10 lead changes among five drivers, including Byron who led once for seven laps.
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:
 
With their eighth consecutive top-10 finish, the No. 51 moved into first in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner’s point standings. After nine races, they sit five points ahead of the No. 38 team.

KBM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

