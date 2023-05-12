Daniel Dye - Darlington Preview

From the Driver's Seat

Darlington is undoubtedly one of the tougher tracks for a rookie to go to for the first time, what comes to your mind racing here?

“As a driver, you always hear about Darlington being tough. I'm looking forward to the challenge and will be leaning on my teammates and their experience and utilizing our sim time to make the most of our weekend. We're going to take advantage of practice as much as we can and learn throughout the entire race with our No. 43 team at GMS Racing.”