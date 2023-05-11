NASCAR Champion to Wheel Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet in Tyson 250

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, will drive Spire Motorsports No. 7 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. It was previously announced Alex Bowman would drive the team’s entry. Bowman is currently recovering from an injury.



“I’m excited about the opportunity to run the (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN) Truck (Series) race at North Wilkesboro next weekend with Spire Motorsports," said Larson. "It’s a shame that Alex (Bowman) won’t be able to compete. We wish him a speedy recovery so he can return to the track soon. Since I’ve never raced at North Wilkesboro, I think it could be beneficial to get some additional laps in at the track. I’m looking forward to double duty All-Star weekend.”



The Tyson 250 from North Wilkesboro Speedway will be televised live on FOX Saturday, May 20 beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR