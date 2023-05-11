Sanchez Throws It Back to a Racing Legend at Darlington Raceway

As part of NASCAR’s “Throwback Weekend” at Darlington Raceway, Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez will honor racing legend Mario Andretti at the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 this Friday (5.12).

With primary sponsorship from Gainbridge, Sanchez’s No. 2 Chevrolet will run the Andretti scheme, which found its way to Victory Lane in the 1967 Daytona 500. To date, Andretti remains the only driver to win an Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500 and the Formula One Championship.

Andretti will also join Sanchez and Rev Racing in Darlington to see the Holman-Moody paint scheme on Sanchez’s Chevy Silverado. Both Andretti and Sanchez are both very excited for the upcoming festivities. Sanchez has already had an incredible rookie start this season, compiling 1 top-5, 3 top 10s and 2 poles in 8 races. He also led the most laps in the 2023 NCTS at 187. Sanchez hopes to recreate this victorious moment in history in honor of Andretti and Darlington’s Throwback Weekend.

“The name Mario Andretti is synonymous with auto racing,” said Nick Sanchez. “To get to honor his legacy and his famous Daytona 500 win in 1967 is very special. The chance to meet a legend like Mario is also incredibly special. As a young driver, what he’s accomplished in motorsports is something I can only dream about for my future. Thanks to the Gainbridge and Rev Racing team for organizing this special throwback opportunity.”

Andretti is humbled and sincerely appreciative that Rev Racing and Gainbridge will honor and recognize a livery so important to his career.

“I was full of pride when I learned that Gainbridge and Rev Racing were paying tribute to me this way,” said Andretti. “The effort they are going through to present this commemorative truck is flattering. Thank you to the team for that effort and also for acknowledging my part in NASCAR history. I look forward to seeing Nick carry the design from my 1967 car. I hope this winning paint scheme will be a good omen for him and that he’ll get a victory. “

Andretti and Sanchez will be doing a Live Q&A at the Goodyear Legend’s Display in the Fan Zone starting at 5:00 PM ET, followed by a NASCAR Legends Autograph Session from 5:20 - 5:40 PM ET on May 12. Sanchez and Andretti will be autographing and donating Nick's throwback firesuit, post-race, for auction with all proceeds going to the NASCAR Foundation.

The NCTS practice session is set for 3:05 PM ET, before a qualifying session at 3:35 PM ET. The green flag will wave at 7:30 PM ET and can be watched on FS1, MRN, Sirius XM and live streamed on the Fox Sports App or Rev social media.

