GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Darlington Raceway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 345 at the track "too tough to tame". This chassis has been driven three times before, debuting at Richmond Raceway in 2022 as well as competing at Kansas Speedway and Phoenix Raceway later that year. Its three results have all been top-10 worthy, with finishes of fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

- Winner Winner: Grant Enfinger and Jeff Hensley were able to break through and score their first victory of the season in the most recent NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway! The triumph was a dominant performance which saw the No. 23 Chevrolet lead a race high of 65 laps en route to his eighth career series win, all coming at different racetracks (Talladega, Las Vegas, Daytona, Atlanta, Richmond, Martinsville, IRP, & now Kansas).

- GMS Ties KHI: Enfinger's victory at Kansas Speedway solidified GMS Racing's Team Owner, Maury Gallagher's 43rd-career Truck Series win, joining elite company. The win now ties the organization with Kevin Harvick Incorporated as the winningest Chevrolet team in series history - quite the historic feat.

- From The Drivers Seat: Now that you and your team have a win in the bank, what are some of your most important goals before the playoffs start?

"Our immediate goals for how we approach Darlington don’t necessarily change. However, if there’s a strategy play, we can be more aggressive with our calls and I can drive more aggressively. That mindset can change for some of the other races, but we are focused on getting better as a team and clicking off more wins. The countless hours of hard work that everybody at GMS has put into our Champion Power Equipment Chevy paid off for us last week, but we are always hungry for more and I'm excited to see where we can stack up before the time the playoffs roll around.”