SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds will be the Primary Sponsor for Boyd at Darlington

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Spencer Boyd announced that long-time associate sponsor, SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds will have their own paint scheme for the May 12 race at Darlington Raceway. SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds was on board for Boyd’s first win at Talladega in 2019.



“This one has special meaning,” remarked Boyd. “SAD DADDY has been supporting me for years so I’m excited to see their neon green deer skull finally make it to my truck’s hood. Joey took me and my dad hunting and he has become a trusted friend over the years. Sometimes people think sponsors are just stickers on a race car. There are people behind those stickers and the people behind these SAD DADDY stickers are hardworking, honest, God-fearing, salt of the earth people. I’m honored they choose to support me.”



SAD DADDY prides themselves in building a quality, 100% American made hunting blind. Each of their blinds provides optimal comfort and shelter in some of the harshest hunting conditions. At SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds they strongly believe in God and family values. They are extremely honored to build a product that promotes spending time with family and carrying on the great tradition of hunting.



The term sad daddy is one of the many words to describe a big buck in the hunting world.



The Founder and Owner of SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds, Joey Bruce, commented on the partnership, “I’m very humbled that our company is at a point where we can have our name on the hood of a NASCAR Truck. At SAD DADDY hunting blinds, we are dedicated to quality, affordability, and most of all, customer satisfaction. We know Spencer and his team share similar values and that is why we align so well, outside of similar interests of hunting and racing. I do have to say, ‘sorry not sorry’ that we didn’t want to do a throwback truck. We HAD to have our unique brand out there for our first race!”



SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds & Feeders are now available in over 43 dealer locations throughout the southeast.



The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 12, 2023 airs live on FS1 at 7:30pm ET.

Spencer Boyd PR