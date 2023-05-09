Ross Chastain - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Chastain On Saturday’s Race at Kansas Speedway: “We had to start in the back when we changed all of the steering components to ensure our power steering was going to work. We still weren’t handling good through the race — just really tight. But once we got into the second run of the race, we were way too loose. I haven’t been that loose in a truck in a long time. Mike Hillman Jr. kept working on it all night and by the last set of tires, he nailed it and we were able to go forward. We still didn’t have the raw speed but, I’m proud of the WWEX Racing team on not giving up and for the super fast pit stops as always. We fought it out and I think we only ran one time across the start/finish line in the top-five, and that was the last lap.”

Race Recap: After running second in practice and qualifying 17th, Ross Chastain would have to start at the rear of the field after the team changed the power steering before the Heart of America 200. But, Chastain’s poor starting position didn’t hinder his chances of weaving through the field. The Florida driver was up to 16th by the halfway point in stage one and continued to climb throughout the race.

Though Chastain wasn’t able to pickup stage points in either stage, he was able to put himself in position when it count thanks for major adjustments to the truck from crew chief, Mike Hillman Jr. The No. 41 team used pit strategy to advance their positioning during stage breaks and various cautions in the final stage.

Ultimately, Chastain would cross the start/finish line in fifth, his second top-five in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition this year. The ‘Melon Man’ will be back in the Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado next Friday night at Darlington Raceway.

Niece Motorsports PR