Carson Hocevar - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Kansas Speedway: “We needed a good run tonight with our Worldwide Express team. We showed a lot of speed, even after the damage to the right-front, and would’ve likely finished inside the top-five if not for the wreck. That’s just part of it and we’ll aim to rebound at Darlington next week.”

Race Recap: Carson Hocevar came into the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway excited about his chances to find victory lane of the second time this season. His No. 42 Worldwide Express team finished practice and qualifying in 6th and 20th, respectively. Once the green flag flew, Hocevar climbed inside the top-15, battling a tight-handling Silverado for a majority of the first stage. A late caution flew in Stage One and crew chief, Phil Gould, would call the driver down pit road for four tires, fuel, and a massive adjustment to help the handling. Hocevar was able to use his fresh tires to his advantage and weave through the traffic ahead to finish ninth in Stage One.

The second stage was near identical to the first— the green flag flew until a caution halted the action with ten laps to go. Hocevar would use this caution to fix damage to the nose of his truck from contact with Hailie Deegan earlier in the run and rally for a 16th-place finish in the stage.

The No. 42 team decided to come down pit road under the stage break for tires and fuel and Hocevar quickly moved himself into the top-five. But, an unfortunate end to the day loomed over Hocevar as he was caught in a massive pileup on the Frontstretch with 56 laps remaining in the event.

Hocevar would finish 31st in the event and fall to 16th in the driver’s championship standings.

Niece Motorsports PR