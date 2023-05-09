Ross Chastain - Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Kansas Speedway: Ross Chastain and the Worldwide Express No. 41 team battled adversity throughout the weekend with a power steering problem Saturday morning. The team was able to repair the truck, but were forced to start at the rear of the field to begin the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. Chastain was able to climb through the field and made his way into 16th before the halfway point in Stage One. Ultimately, Chastain made a late pass on Nick Sanchez to steal fifth-place and secure his second top-five in four starts this season.

Chastain at Darlington Raceway: In 104 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, Chastain has only made one start at Darlington Raceway. But, in his lone start in 2022 at the 1.366-mile track, he led 46 laps, before a mechanical issue relegated him to a 26th-place finish. In that same race, Chastain finished second in both stages. In NASCAR Cup Series competition, Chastain has led laps in each of the last four visits to the track ‘Too Tough to Tame.

Chastain on Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “I absolutely love coming to Darlington, especially when I get to race all three series. Thanks to Al and the boys and girls at Niece Motorsports – we expect to have the Worldwide Express Lee Petty throwback Silverado up-front all night.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. Additionally, Buckle Up South Carolina will be on the door of Chastain's truck Friday night to share the importance of safe driving and use of seatbelts in a motor vehicle.

Darlington Throwback: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will sport a Lee Petty throwback scheme on Friday night.

Vote, Vote, Vote: Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite throwback paint scheme at the following link: https://www.darlingtonraceway. com/paintschemevote/. Voting ends May 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Niece Motorsports PR