Daniel Dye - Kansas Preview

Mental Health Awareness Month
Daniel Dye has partnered with NASCAR to promote Mental Health Awareness Month throughout the month of May. The Race To Stop Suicide will play a key role in these initiatives, and several pieces of content around the topic will be posted via Daniel's social media handles.

Kansas Speedway Stats

Daniel Dye will be making his first start at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 7; Best start: 19th; Best finish: 16th (Atlanta); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 21st

Chassis History/Info
Dye and the No. 43 team will debut a brand new chassis in GMS Racing chassis no. 348 on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. This will be the second time of the season that Dye will drive a chassis in its debut race.

Sunoco Rookie Battle
Dye's 31st place finish at Martinsville was the sixth-highest finishing result of those who are contending for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award. Currently, Daniel fills the fourth spot in rookie points, 76 points behind the leader, Nick Sanchez, and 20 points behind his teammate, Rajah Caruth, in third.

DD Appearances

Fans attending the Heart of America 200 will have an opportunity to meet Daniel Dye on race day at Kansas Speedway:

 

Saturday, May 6th | eNASCAR Arcade: Daniel Dye and Rajah Caruth will join members of the KC Pioneers esports team out at the eNASCAR Arcade in the Kansas Speedway Midway from 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM local time where they will challenge fans to race against them on iRacing simulators.

 

Saturday, May 6th | NCTS Autograph Session: All three GMS Racing drivers will head to the Infield Fan Walk to sign autographs from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM local time. Be one of the first 100 fans in line to secure a wristband and meet your favorite drivers!

From the Driver's Seat

You have a cool new scheme on your truck this weekend supporting a great cause. Can you elaborate on what the Race To Stop Suicide means to you?

“Yeah, it's definitely an awesome opportunity for us at GMS Racing to run this special Race To Stop Suicide paint scheme. We've had Race To Stop Suicide decals on every car that I've raced since I've been in Late Models a few years ago, but to have a full-blown Race To Stop Suicide scheme on this scale in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is a phenomenal opportunity for what we are trying to accomplish. This will give us the opportunity to get the Race To Stop Suicide in front of a lot of eyes and hopefully save some lives and normalize the conversation of people speaking about mental health and suicide prevention.”

GMS Racing PR

