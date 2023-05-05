Daniel Dye - Kansas Preview

DD Appearances

Fans attending the Heart of America 200 will have an opportunity to meet Daniel Dye on race day at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 6th | eNASCAR Arcade: Daniel Dye and Rajah Caruth will join members of the KC Pioneers esports team out at the eNASCAR Arcade in the Kansas Speedway Midway from 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM local time where they will challenge fans to race against them on iRacing simulators.

Saturday, May 6th | NCTS Autograph Session: All three GMS Racing drivers will head to the Infield Fan Walk to sign autographs from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM local time. Be one of the first 100 fans in line to secure a wristband and meet your favorite drivers!