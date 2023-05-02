Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Kansas Preview

|
- Despite being only seven races into the 2023 season, Chase Purdy enters Saturday’s race at Kanas Speedway having already produced a career-high four top-10 finishes and having achieved a career-best runner-up finish earlier this year at Texas Motor Speedway. Purdy currently ranks 10th in the Craftsman Truck Series point standings, 127 tallies behind points leader Ty Majeski. With nine races remaining before the playoffs begin, the 23-year-old driver sits 11th on the playoff grid, 11 points below the cutoff line.
- Across five prior Truck Series starts at Kansas, Purdy has recorded an average finish of 17.6. His best result was a 10th-place finish in July of 2020. In last year’s spring race, he finished 13th for Hattori Racing Enterprises, while John Hunter Nemechek won the pole and led a race-high 88 laps en route to victory for the No. 4 team driving the truck that Purdy will pilot on Saturday, KBM-56.
- The Mississippi native is in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and first with KBM. He enters Saturday’s race having totaled one top-five, nine top-10 finishes, and 18 laps led across his 59 career Truck Series starts. Purdy finished 16th in the Truck Series final standings in 2022 after competing in 22 of the 23 events. He posted two top-10 finishes and nine laps led, with a season-best finish of seventh coming at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October.
- Purdy will be trying to etch his mark in the KBM historical archives this weekend at Kansas as he looks to collect the organization’s 100th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory. KBM-owner driver Kyle Busch collected KBM’s record-extending 99th-career victory with his dominant victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this year leaving his organization one shy of the century mark. William Byron collected KBM’s record-breaking 51st Truck Series victory in July of 2016. Overall, 18 different drivers have won at least one race behind the wheel of a KBM truck, led by Busch’s 47. Four drivers rank second on the list with seven victories: Byron, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek. Six of KBM’s wins have come at Kansas.
- Jimmy Villeneuve is atop the pit box for Purdy and the No. 4 Chevrolet team this season. Prior to being promoted to crew chief for the 2023 season, Villeneuve served as a Truck Chief at KBM since the 2017 season and in that role was a part of 18 wins, a driver’s championship with Christopher Bell in 2017 and the 2019 owner’s championship with the No. 51 team. Prior to joining KBM the New Hampshire native served as a truck chief at Athenian Motorsports in 2015 when the team won with John Wes Townley at Las Vegas. He was promoted to crew chief five races into the 2016 season. Saturday’s race will be Villeneuve’s first atop the pit box at Kansas.
- Bama Buggies, your one-stop shop for all the biggest names in powersports and utility vehicles, will be the primary sponsor on Purdy’s No. 4 Chevrolet Saturday and for the majority of the events on the 2023 schedule. They are Central Alabama’s powersports experts, serving as an authorized dealer of Polaris, Slingshot, and Seadoo.