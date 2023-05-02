MHR Welcomes Instacoat Premium Products for 2023

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced today that Christian Eckes and the No. 19 team will be joined by Instacoat Premium Products (IPP) for four races throughout the remainder of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) season. Eckes’ Chevrolet Silverado RST will debut Instacoat Premium Products’ branding beginning on Saturday May 6th at Kansas Speedway, along with races at Nashville Superspeedway (June 23rd), Richmond Raceway (July 29th), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 21st).

IPP launched in the late 1990’s following years of perfecting liquid rubber technology. With the determination to produce a superior liquid rubber product line, IPP assembled a knowledgeable professional team to perfect the existing technology. Based on development and testing, their line of liquid rubber products was created with outstanding performance properties. IPP continues to grow and lead the competition with their continuous development of new products and improvements on current product lines.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Bill McAnally and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in promoting Instacoat Premium Products,” said IPP’s Anthony Miriani. “It is an ideal match for our brand to team up with a high-performance organization like MHR, given their rich history. We are eager to commence our partnership with a grand launch at Kansas and look forward to a successful collaboration."

IPP’s relationship with team owner Bill McAnally was founded in 2021 through Jolynn Wilkinson, who made the introduction while racing for Bill McAnally Racing in the ARCA Menards Series West. Two years later, IPP is elevating their partnership alongside Eckes and the MHR team in their quest for the NCTS championship.

“We’re thrilled to work with Anthony and the entire Instacoat team again," McAnally said. “We’ve been fortunate to have so many long-term partners with our Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA West programs, and we’re very proud to have Instacoat join Christian this season. We’re looking forward to making this another long-term relationship and enjoy a great deal of success together as we run for a championship.”

Eckes will enter his first race with IPP on board at Kansas Speedway fifth in the NCTS championship standings.

“It’s exciting to have Instacoat join MHR and all of us on the No. 19 team are looking forward to having them on board," Eckes said. "All in all, we’ve had a real strong start to the season and enjoying success with our partners makes everything we do that much more rewarding. Hopefully we can all have something to celebrate together and put Instacoat and their customers in victory lane a few times this season.”

Eckes will take the green flag at Kansas Speedway in the No. 19 Instacoat Premium Products Chevrolet Silverado RST at 8:00 p.m. ET on May 6th and will air live on FOX Sports 1.