GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Kansas Speedway I

- About The Chevrolet Military Appreciation Program: Chevrolet is recognizing your commitment with one of their own. The men and women of the U.S. Military are devoted to giving their all in the line of duty. In recognition of this bravery, the GM Military Appreciation offer is our promise to give service members the special offer they deserve. The special offer on eligible, new vehicles is available to the following: Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, all Veterans and Retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and their sponsored spouse. To learn more about the program, visit www. GMMilitaryAppreciation.com.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 346 at Kansas Speedway. This chassis has only been driven once before, with the start coming earlier in the 2023 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where Grant finished ninth.

- We Build Champions: Enfinger has fond memories of Kansas Speedway, where in 2015, he was crowned the ARCA Menards Series champion. Surrounded by some of his close family members and friends, Grant celebrated one of the biggest moments in his racing career, which also marked the first championship for GMS Racing. For that reason, this track will always hold a special place in his heart.

- GE Appearances: Fans attending the Heart of America 200 will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on race day at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 6th | NCTS Autograph Session: All three GMS Racing drivers will head to the Infield Fan Walk to sign autographs from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM local time. Be one of the first 100 fans in line to secure a wristband and meet your favorite drivers!

- From The Drivers Seat: Enfinger's thoughts on racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend:

“I am excited to return to Kansas Speedway, and I’m honored to have Chevy Military Appreciation on our Silverado this week. I feel like our No. 23 team has built fast trucks this year, we just need to execute. We learned a lot last year about these intermediate tracks that will help us contend for a win this weekend. It’s very important that we hit all our marks as a team, and learn all we can for when we return later in the year. I enjoyed these two off-weekends, but I am ready to get back to it, and this should be a good five-race stretch for us.”