GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Kansas Speedway I

Kansas Speedway Stats
- Daniel Dye will be making his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Kansas on Saturday.
- ARCA Starts: 2; Best start: 2nd; Best finish: 3rd (Spring, 2022); Top 5s: 2; Top 10s: 2
2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats
- Starts: 7; Best start: 19th; Best finish: 16th (Atlanta); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 21st
- About Race To Stop Suicide: Race to Stop Suicide was co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The nationally trademarked 501(c)3 non-profit works to create awareness, normalize the conversation, and remove the stigma surrounding suicide. Additionally, provide an entry-level amount of education, what to look for, symptoms, and a plan to check in and check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide prioritizes ensuring folks have easy access to helpful resources, such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, please visit www.racetostopsuicide.com
- Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will debut a brand new chassis in GMS Racing chassis no. 348 on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. This will be the second time of the season that Dye will drive a chassis in its debut race.
- Crew Chief Change: This week, GMS Racing announced a new Crew Chief for Dye's No. 43 team. Blake Bainbridge, who was most recently served as the No. 52 Crew Chief at Halmar-Friesen Racing, has replaced Travis Sharpe on the top of the pit box, as Sharpe has amicably parted ways with the team. Kansas marks the first race for the new pairing.
- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Dye's 31st place finish at Martinsville was the sixth-highest finishing result of those who are contending for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award. Currently, Daniel fills the fourth spot in rookie points, 76 points behind the leader, Nick Sanchez, and 20 points behind his teammate, Rajah Caruth, in third.
- Mental Health Awareness Month: Daniel Dye has partnered with NASCAR to promote Mental Health Awareness Month throughout the month of May. The Race To Stop Suicide will play a key role in these initiatives, and several pieces of content around the topic will be posted via Daniel's social media handles.
- DD Appearances: Fans attending the Heart of America 200 will have an opportunity to meet Daniel Dye on race day at Kansas Speedway:
- From the Driver's Seat: You have a cool new scheme on your truck this weekend supporting a great cause. Can you elaborate on what the Race To Stop Suicide means to you?
“Yeah, it's definitely an awesome opportunity for us at GMS Racing to run this special Race To Stop Suicide paint scheme. We've had Race To Stop Suicide decals on every car that I've raced since I've been in Late Models a few years ago, but to have a full-blown Race To Stop Suicide scheme on this scale in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is a phenomenal opportunity for what we are trying to accomplish. This will give us the opportunity to get the Race To Stop Suicide in front of a lot of eyes and hopefully save some lives and normalize the conversation of people speaking about mental health and suicide prevention.”
