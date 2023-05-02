Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 Team Kansas Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: The Kansas Speedway is one of Smith's favorite tracks and the results prove it. Only once has Smith finished outside the top-10 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) at the track. In six starts, Smith has one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes at the Kansas Speedway. FRM has finished sixth or higher in its past three Kansas appearances with Todd Gilliland and Smith in the NCTS. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: "Of course we think we can win it again. I think we've made a lot of strides on our mile-and-a-half trucks going back to last year. They have good speed. It then comes down to executing our strategy." DRIVER ZANE SMITH: "I love the Kansas Speedway. Such a fun track to race on, and the ability to race each other and pass- it's a big action track in the truck series. I'm looking forward to getting back to our Speedco truck and having a lot of fun on Saturday night."