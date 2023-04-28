17 year old stock car racer Jonathan Shafer made his truck racing debut at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 14. Despite his young age, Shafer already has a pair of top ten finishes under his belt, both in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Shafer, who races for Toyota and is a favorite for Bet365 Ohio, had a great performance during his race in Martinsville, placing at No. 29 out of a field of 36 races. The Speedway is the shortest track in the NASCAR Cup Series, clocking in at just .526 miles long: despite its fairly standard paper clip shape, the small size of the track makes it difficult for racers to get up to top speeds, and it makes the turns even more difficult to navigate. That makes Shafer’s performance all the more impressive, especially for his first professional truck race.

What’s Next?

The next potential chance to see Shafer in action is at the Heart of America 200 on Saturday, May 6: the truck series season is in a nearly month-long lull, meaning that racing fans have to look to other circuits to get their fix. The official lineups for the race haven’t dropped yet, so we aren’t sure whether Shafer will compete. With no lineup announced, we won’t see the betting odds for a few days, making the next betting outing the Würth 400 on Sunday, April 30.

While it isn’t a truck race, the Würth 400 instead is part of the NASCAR Cup Series. An early afternoon start (beginning at 2 pm) the race is located at Delaware’s Dover International Speedway. It’s a pretty standard track, exactly one mile per lap on an oval course design, making for an even playing field for the racers taking part. As of right now, Bet365 Ohio lists Kyle Larson (+350) as a heavy favorite to win the event. Larson’s next closest competitor, Chase Elliot, has odds nearly 50% worse (+550). Larson and Elliot currently slot in at No. 4 and No. 31 in the Cup Series standings, respectively: a win on Sunday could go a long way to boosting the pair of Chevrolet drivers farther toward the top of the leaderboard.

More on Shafer

One of the best talents a sports bettor can have is the ability to sniff out the next great competitor before their career really leaves the ground: who doesn’t love being able to say they got to see a superstar athlete play before they got famous? With that being said, here’s a look at Shafer’s career to this point in time, and what could come next as he continues to gain experience.

A native of Ashland, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Columbus, he’s a hometown hero in the making for anyone who calls the Buckeye State home.

Jonathan Shafer is the son of fellow racer Todd Shafer, who competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series between 2006 and 2014. While the Shafers may not have anywhere near the notoriety of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (really, who could compete with racing’s first family) it is nearly impossible to overstate the effect that growing up in an environment like the younger Shafer did can have. He began driving at five years old, midway through his father’s professional career, competing in quarter midgets and micro sprints. Where other kids his age were learning long division, Shafer was already preparing for a professional career. He began stock car racing at age 12, signing a full time professional contract in 2021, his age 16 season. While he’s still getting his bearings in the pros, trying his hand at truck racing (the family staple) as well as with stock cars, it’ll be fascinating to see what Shafer can do next in a career that’s only just beginning.