Black's Tire Reunites With TRICON and Tanner Gray

TRICON Garage is pleased to announce Black's Tire (BTS) will return to sponsor Tanner Gray for multiple races starting at the historic Darlington (S.C) Raceway for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

The premier tire dealer of the Carolinas will ride alongside Gray for three consecutive races in the month of May, also adorning the quarter panels for North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The duo will aim to continue the fourth-year driver's strong start to the 2023 season in Black's Tire's home market.

BTS will make its season debut for the newly rebranded TRICON on Gray's Toyota Tundra TRD Pro after supporting the 24-year-old for multiple primaries in 2022. In four career appearances with Black's Tire, the Artesia, NM native scored a best finish of fourth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and averaged a result of 11.7.

"I'm excited to represent BTS again this season after we had some strong runs together last year," said Gray. "I'm motivated to keep up the positive momentum for our team and look forward to earning a few more solid results right in the company's backyard."

"The Black's Tire team is eager to ride along with Tanner and join our friends David Gilliland and Johnny Gray at TRICON," said Black's Tire Owner Ricky Benton. "We're proud to do business across all these areas and it's always thrilling to see Black's Tire logos on the racetrack. We look forward to promoting together and bringing the excitement to the Carolinas for these three races."

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 12. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network.

To learn more about Black's Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black's Tire and Auto Service on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

TRICON Garage PR