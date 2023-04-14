CTS: What to watch for in the Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Lengthy history: Truck series racing at Martinsville Speedway goes back to 1995 when Joe Ruttman would lead the final two laps to take home the first win at Martinsville. Since then, 32 different drivers have won a race including four that are entered this weekend including Kyle Busch, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger and Zane Smith. Crafton for his effort has races in 39 of the 45 truck events held at the track.

No repeat winners: In the last nine events no driver has repeated as the winner going back to 2017 when Chase Elliott won the event. Three of the winners are still currently active and entered.

Truck Series Debut: Three drivers this weekend including William Sawalich, Jonathan Shafer, and Memphis Villarreal will all make their debut this weekend in the truck series where 38 trucks are on the list for 36 spots. Sawalich will be entered for TRICON, Shafer for On Point Motorsports and Villarreal for G2G Racing.

ROTY update: Nick Sanchez continues to maintain the lead for the Truck Series ROYT by 20 points over Jake Garcia and 42 ahead of Rajah Caruth