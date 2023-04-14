Young’s Motorsports Martinsville Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Stefan Parsons Primary Partner(s): Bonesteel Aerospace Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Joe Lax 2023 Driver Points Position: N/A 2023 Owner Points Position: 36th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Young’s Motorsports Debut: This weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Hollywood, Fla. native Brad Perez as the driver of the No. 20 Bonesteel Aerospace Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023. About Brad: Brad Perez, 26, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Perez is doted as a hardworking, first-generation racer of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent making his way into professional motorsports. Perez started racing go-karts at a 17-years-old before building a Spec Miata to participate in the hyper-competitive SCCA Spec Miata class — while taking on multiple internships in organizations series including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA and NASA to further elevate his racing and technical prowess. He then moved to North Carolina in 2019, working for multiple NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, ARCA, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series teams over the years. These experiences provided invaluable exposure to the inner working of professional racing teams. Currently, he shares his driving knowledge as a high-performance driving instructor at the BMW Performance Center in Greer, S.C. and the Ford Performance Driving School in Concord, N.C. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Martinsville, Young’s Motorsports and Perez welcome Bonesteel Aerospace as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race. Bonesteel Aerospace is a Veteran-Owned Family Business established in July of 2021. Since 1997, our leadership has been actively involved in aerospace; part of the military aviation family, performing aircraft maintenance as a certified mechanic, running crew chief for a CH-47D Chinook Helicopter and with our over 50 years of combined CNC and other manufacturing experience. Bonesteel Aerospace is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 Certified Supplier of Aerospace, Aeronautical and Military Hardware, Fittings, Lubricants, Parts & Supplies to AN, AS, Mil, MS, NAS, BAC, DIN, NA, NSA and other standards. Bonesteel Aerospace focuses on Continuous Improvement while delivering Excellent Quality & providing Outstanding Service. They deliver more parts on time and with less errors than our competitors do. Get the job done! Glad To Have You Here: For his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on an oval, Young’s Motorsports and Perez also introduce two major associate marketing partners for the seventh race of the 2023 season. Serpentix Conveyor and Armite Lubricants will both showcase their logos on Perez’s No. 20 truck for the highly anticipated 200-lap slugfest on April 14. Serpentix Conveyor is a leader in the design and manufacturing of three-dimensional continuous path™ conveyors. Serpentix conveyors are prominent in wastewater treatment plants across the United States and around the world because of their unique design and capabilities. State-of-the-art capabilities allow one continuous conveyor to navigate difficult pathways including change in elevation, turns, and straight-aways. Established in 1969, Serpentix Conveyor is a proud American Manufacturer based in Denver, Colorado. Armite Lubricants is a woman-owned, family-operated designer, manufacturer, and worldwide wholesaler of commercial and mil-spec lubricants, anti-seize compounds, corrosion inhibitors, and penetrants. With a penchant for customer satisfaction since our founding in 1928, Armite’s ultimate deliverable is maximizing the efficiency and reliability of our customers’ preventive maintenance efforts of their machinery, industrial equipment, and similar assets. Brad Perez Truck Series Stats: Last year, Perez made two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway respectively driving for Reaume Brothers Racing. Perez’s part-time season was highlighted by lead lap finishes in both events with a career-best 20th place result at COTA after starting 32nd. In addition to Trucks, he also made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International driving for Emerling-Gase Motorsports. He finished 20th after qualifying on time in the 27th position. Brad Perez Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Long John Silver’s 200 will mark the Floridian’s oval debut in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the historic short track nestled in Martinsville, Va. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 28th, 29th and 30th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the Martinsville Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of ninth place with Austin Hill on March 26, 2018. The 27 previous starts at the longest continuously running track on the NASCAR schedule have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 20.1 and an average finish of 21.6. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.- based organization has logged 424 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.4. Calling the Shots: Guiding Perez as crew chief of the No. 20 Bonesteel Aerospace Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax. He will crew chief in his 102nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 101 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume. This weekend marks his sixth race as crew chief at Martinsville. Follow on Social Media: For more on Brad Perez, please visit bradperez.com, like him on Facebook (Brad Perez Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@uhbrad), TikTok (@breadperez), Twitter (@bradxperez) and YouTube (@breadperez). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Brad Perez Pre-Race Quote: On Martinsville Speedway: “As a race fan I've always enjoyed watching the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series over the years at Martinsville because of the amazing show it put on, I never in my wildest dreams would've believed this is where I'd make my NASCAR oval track debut at. “I appreciate all of my close friends, competitors and marketing partners for all their help in getting me up to speed and helping me out to prepare for this, which is totally different for me. Other than Hickory Motor Speedway in LMSC this is the first time I've raced on an oval in a full-sized car. “My first race I ever crewed as a behind-the-wall crew member was at Homestead in 2016 with Rick Ware Racing and Joe Lax was my crew chief. He will be my crew chief this weekend, it’s all very surreal.”