Young’s Motorsports Martinsville Speedway Truck Series Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Kris Wright

 

Primary Partner(s): First National Bank (FNB)

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 19th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 24th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Friday night’s Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

 

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

 

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona.

 

Glad You Are Here: For the fifth time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank-holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

 

The Paperclip Review: This week marks Kris Wright’s third Martinsville Speedway appearance with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series (NCTS). Because of its small size, tight corners and unique shape, the Martinsville Speedway is described most often as a paperclip.

 

The Pittsburgh, Pa. native has one start at ‘The Paperclip’, collecting a career-best finish of 13th place (2021). Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series track debut at the Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021.

 

In addition, Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Martinsville Speedway, resulting in a 26th-place finish in 2022.

 

Short Track Stats: In five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts on a short track (less than one mile in length), Kris Wright has an average starting spot of 22.8 and an average finish of 29.0 on short track racetracks.

 

The 28-year-old also has two combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on short tracks.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 First National Bank (FNB) Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief in his 110th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 109 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

He has seven prior Truck Series races as crew chief at the historic 0.526-mile famed paperclip overall. 

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 28th, 29th and 30th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the Martinsville Speedway.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of ninth place with Austin Hill on March 26, 2018. The 27 previous starts at the longest continuously running track on the NASCAR schedule have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 20.1 and an average finish of 21.6.

 

Young's Motorsports' NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.- based organization has logged 424 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On Martinsville Speedway: “Let’s get back to some short track racing at the Martinsville Speedway. I am really excited to have the opportunity to race at Martinsville this week with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series for some short-track action to round out our five-wee stretch.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Freedom Warranty

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Brad Means

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 25th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 31st

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the seventh race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 147: This weekend at Martinsville, Boyd will make his 147th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 94th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.  

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Martinsville, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Freedom Warranty as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

 

Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders and accredited insurance agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

 

Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs.

 

By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Long John Silver’s 200 will mark Boyd’s seventh NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 0.526-mile Virginia short track.

 

In his six previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 15th, three times, most recently in 2021 after starting 18th in the United Rentals 200 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

He holds an average track finish of 22.2 since 2016.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a short track; Boyd has made 14 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.6.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 93 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.8.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Brad Means.

 

He will make his Truck Series crew chief debut at Martinsville Speedway on Friday night.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.- based organization has logged 424 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Martinsville Speedway: Martinsville is such a cool place. In 2016, I made my NASCAR debut there and have been making memories since. We have a really cool paint scheme debuting Freedom Warranty’s Classic Car division.

“The No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team has been gaining momentum and we’re excited to get to the paperclip for some short track action on Friday night.” 
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Stefan Parsons

 

Primary Partner(s): Bonesteel Aerospace

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

 

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A 

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 36th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Young’s Motorsports Debut: This weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Hollywood, Fla. native Brad Perez as the driver of the No. 20 Bonesteel Aerospace Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

 

About Brad: Brad Perez, 26, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

 

Perez is doted as a hardworking, first-generation racer of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent making his way into professional motorsports.

 

Perez started racing go-karts at a 17-years-old before building a Spec Miata to participate in the hyper-competitive SCCA Spec Miata class — while taking on multiple internships in organizations series including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA and NASA to further elevate his racing and technical prowess.

 

He then moved to North Carolina in 2019, working for multiple NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, ARCA, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series teams over the years.

 

These experiences provided invaluable exposure to the inner working of professional racing teams. Currently, he shares his driving knowledge as a high-performance driving instructor at the BMW Performance Center in Greer, S.C. and the Ford Performance Driving School in Concord, N.C.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Martinsville, Young’s Motorsports and Perez welcome Bonesteel Aerospace as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race.

 

Bonesteel Aerospace is a Veteran-Owned Family Business established in July of 2021. Since 1997, our leadership has been actively involved in aerospace; part of the military aviation family, performing aircraft maintenance as a certified mechanic, running crew chief for a CH-47D Chinook Helicopter and with our over 50 years of combined CNC and other manufacturing experience.

 

Bonesteel Aerospace is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 Certified Supplier of Aerospace, Aeronautical and Military Hardware, Fittings, Lubricants, Parts & Supplies to AN, AS, Mil, MS, NAS, BAC, DIN, NA, NSA and other standards.

 

Bonesteel Aerospace focuses on Continuous Improvement while delivering Excellent Quality & providing Outstanding Service.

 

They deliver more parts on time and with less errors than our competitors do. Get the job done!

 

Glad To Have You Here: For his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on an oval, Young’s Motorsports and Perez also introduce two major associate marketing partners for the seventh race of the 2023 season.

 

Serpentix Conveyor and Armite Lubricants will both showcase their logos on Perez’s No. 20 truck for the highly anticipated 200-lap slugfest on April 14.

 

Serpentix Conveyor is a leader in the design and manufacturing of three-dimensional continuous path™ conveyors. Serpentix conveyors are prominent in wastewater treatment plants across the United States and around the world because of their unique design and capabilities. 

 

State-of-the-art capabilities allow one continuous conveyor to navigate difficult pathways including change in elevation, turns, and straight-aways. 

 

Established in 1969, Serpentix Conveyor is a proud American Manufacturer based in Denver, Colorado.

 

Armite Lubricants is a woman-owned, family-operated designer, manufacturer, and worldwide wholesaler of commercial and mil-spec lubricants, anti-seize compounds, corrosion inhibitors, and penetrants.

 

With a penchant for customer satisfaction since our founding in 1928, Armite’s ultimate deliverable is maximizing the efficiency and reliability of our customers’ preventive maintenance efforts of their machinery, industrial equipment, and similar assets.

 

Brad Perez Truck Series Stats: Last year, Perez made two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway respectively driving for Reaume Brothers Racing.

 

Perez’s part-time season was highlighted by lead lap finishes in both events with a career-best 20th place result at COTA after starting 32nd.

 

In addition to Trucks, he also made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International driving for Emerling-Gase Motorsports. He finished 20th after qualifying on time in the 27th position.

 

Brad Perez Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Long John Silver’s 200 will mark the Floridian’s oval debut in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the historic short track nestled in Martinsville, Va.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Perez as crew chief of the No. 20 Bonesteel Aerospace Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

 

He will crew chief in his 102nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 101 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his sixth race as crew chief at Martinsville.  

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Brad Perez, please visit bradperez.com, like him on Facebook (Brad Perez Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@uhbrad), TikTok (@breadperez), Twitter (@bradxperez) and YouTube (@breadperez).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Brad Perez Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Martinsville Speedway: “As a race fan I've always enjoyed watching the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series over the years at Martinsville because of the amazing show it put on, I never in my wildest dreams would've believed this is where I'd make my NASCAR oval track debut at.

 

“I appreciate all of my close friends, competitors and marketing partners for all their help in getting me up to speed and helping me out to prepare for this, which is totally different for me. Other than Hickory Motor Speedway in LMSC this is the first time I've raced on an oval in a full-sized car.

 

“My first race I ever crewed as a behind-the-wall crew member was at Homestead in 2016 with Rick Ware Racing and Joe Lax was my crew chief. He will be my crew chief this weekend, it’s all very surreal.” 

Race Information:

 

The Long John Silver’s 200 (200 laps | 105.2 miles) is the seventh of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Fri. April 14, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:35 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 3:35 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Youngs Motorsports PR

