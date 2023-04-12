Carson Hocevar - Long John Silver's 200 Race Advance

Bristol Dirt Recap: The No. 42 team struggled early in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol. Hocevar battled a tight-handling Silverado for most of the heat race and the early stages of the feature, but his Worldwide Express team was able to fix the handling to put him inside the top-10 late in the running. Unfortunately, Hocevar lost all of the gained track position when he was forced to slow down for a late wreck, ultimately finishing 17th.

Hocevar on Bristol Dirt: “Last week wasn’t the race we expected. It took us most of the race to find our pace and make up ground; but once we did, we ran inside the top-10. It’s good to see our team capable of battling back from adversity and showing speed when it counts.”

Hocevar at Martinsville Speedway: In three starts at Martinsville Speedway, Hocevar has an average finish of 14.0 and an average qualifying position of 16.67, while leading 11 laps.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Martinsville: “In each race at Martinsville, we’ve been able to lead laps in some capacity, so I’m optimistic about our chances to extend that streak this weekend. I enjoy going to short tracks with this Worldwide Express team and I’m hoping for a solid result.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR