Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Martinsville Preview

After a tough week at the Bristol Dirt Race will it be good to get right back on track again Friday?

“I think you have to have short-term memory when you have a weekend like we had at Bristol. Especially when you were fast and had a shot at a really good finish and it was all taken away. We’ll debrief the Bristol race and move onto Martinsville.”

Do you enjoy short track racing?

“I’m really excited to get back to the roots of my racing, what me and a lot of other guys started in -- short track racing. Martinsville is a fun place. There is always a lot of drama there and it is always action packed. I think it should be a good track for our No. 4 Bama Buggies team and I think it’ll put on a great show for the fans. I look forward to competing with the boss (Kyle Busch) and trying to get that 100th win before he does.”

What does it take to have a fast truck at Martinsville?