On Point Motorsports to Debut Jonathan Shafer at Martinsville Speedway

On Point Motorsports welcomes a fresh new face to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as Jonathan Shafer makes his debut in the team’s #30 Toyota Tundra at Martinsville Speedway in the ‘Long John Silver’s 200’ this Friday night under the lights at 7:30pm with live coverage on FS1.



Jonathan has been racing his way up the ranks preparing for his NASCAR debut for a long time. He started racing when he was 4 ½ years old, racing USAC quarter midgets, then went into National USAC Midget racing to include the Chili Bowl for Keith Kunz Motorsports. He went on to race World of Outlaw Dirt Sprint Cars, Late Models in the CARS Tour Series and raced in the ARCA Menards Series. Jonathan is also part of the TRD Toyota driver family.



Jonathan was born, raised and still resides in Ashland Ohio, the same hometown as NASCAR’s legendary Tim Richmond giving him another connection to the close-knit sport. Jonathan Shafer may be the “new kid on the block” to NASCAR but he is clearly not new to racing and he is proudly following in his father’s footsteps. His father, Todd Shafer, formerly drove in the NASCAR Truck Series and Xfinity Series.



When asked Jonathan’s thoughts regarding his Martinsville debut, he said: “I’m beyond excited to make my first NASCAR Craftsman truck race with On Point Motorsports at one of my favorite tracks, Martinsville Speedway. I consider this to be my home track because my mom’s family lives right down the road and I have spent a lot of time in this area when I was growing up.”



“My goal is to give Steven Lane, (Owner of On Point Motorsports) and the team a good finish and to run every lap with no damage. With funding and sponsorship, I hope to run 7 more races this year with On Point.”





Jonathan will race with support from sponsors and would like to thank: Auto’s by Nelson, Osgar’s Auto Body, Solid Rock Carriers, Slinger Print Works, Tri Star Racewear and Rangeline Group.

On Point Motorsports PR