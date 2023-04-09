Chase Purdy’s Strong Run on Dirt Takes a Bad Turn

Chase Purdy had methodically moved his way from his 16th starting position just inside the top 10 early in the Final Stage of Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway when his Bama Buggies Silverado got tapped from behind entering Turn 1 by the No. 38 truck.

After making contact with Purdy, the No. 38 machine went sliding around and slammed into the side of Purdy truck causing lots of cosmetic damage. Purdy would lose a lap on the incident and then subsequently lost two more laps when the damage to the left rear fender caused a flat tire which sent Purdy spinning again.