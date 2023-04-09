GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Post-Race Quote: “Solid day, honestly, I just want to thank everybody on this No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy, GMS Racing, and GMS Fabrication. We needed this. We just haven’t had a clean couple weeks. We didn’t have a winning truck tonight, but I feel like we executed well. I felt like we got all we could out of it. I think we were three wide about ten percent of the race. They did a great job prepping the track. Fortunately, we got to race and hopefully we can use this to build some momentum up.”

With all the unpredictability that is dirt racing with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks, how adaptive do you have to be?

“I think you always have to be adaptive. The track changes a lot here and it did seem like the bottom prevailed for the most part. Most of the time here it will go bottom, top, then middle but the bottom prevailed. You could make the bottom and the top work if you had to. Shoutout to everyone who prepped the track. I think they did a great job.”