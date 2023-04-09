Gray Scores Another 2023 Top-10

Tanner Gray claimed his third top-10 finish of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season in Saturday night’s race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Gray finished in the eighth position in the 150-lap event.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Bristol Motor Speedway

Race 6 of 23 – 150 Laps, 75 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Joey Logano*

2nd, Ty Majeski*

3rd, William Byron*

4th, Matt Crafton*

5th, Grant Enfinger*

8th, TANNER GRAY

12th, DEAN THOMPSON

15th, COREY HEIM

23rd, STEWART FRIESEN

25th, TIMMY HILL

33rd, TYLER ANKRUM

26th, TANNER CARRICK

34th, TAYLOR GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TANNER GRAY, No. 15 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 8th

How do you feel about your performance on the Bristol dirt?

“I feel like I struggle here, I don’t know if it’s how I drive it or what. I don’t know if I’ve ever been all that good here. Everybody on the 15 team did a really good job and I’m glad we could get back on the right track with a good points night. The last couple of races have been pretty tough on us so to do it with Mobil 1 on board is awesome. Wish we could have been a few spots better, but in the first stage we tried to get good track position and get good stage points. Got a little bit lucky with them wrecking in front of us and all in all, a good night and we’ll get ready for Martsinsville.”

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 17 JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 34th

What happened that ended your race?

“Unfortunately, this is the product we get when we come to a perfectly good concrete track and put dirt on it. I get it’s good for the fans and fun for the sport sometimes, but I feel like our truck was handling pretty good early. We had to go to the rear for changing a tire after the heat race and things were going pretty well early and just managing my time. The race track just got blocked on the bottom. Can’t thank everyone at TRICON, Toyota and JBL for building really fast race trucks. Head to Martinsville next weekend where we’ll probably get beat up a little more.”

