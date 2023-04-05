William Byron - No. 51 HendrickCars.com Silverado Craftsman Trucks Bristol Dirt Preview

Are you looking forward to getting back in a KBM truck for three races?

“I’m looking forward it. Seeing how fast the trucks have been makes me excited to get in them. The tracks that we picked are ones that I really work on and get better, with the exception of Darlington, which is one that I just really, really love racing there.”

Do you feel the racing you’ve done outside of the Cup Series in recent years has helped contribute to your success in the Cup Series?

“Yeah – I think it gives me something to do and work towards during the weekend and not just be solely focused on the cup car. I can just kind of learn things here and there from the different vehicles I get into, and I feel like it makes me better when I get into the Cup car because I have more knowledge. Always kind of learning as a driver and I feel like it helps being able to race more.”

You scored KBM’s record-breaking 51st victory in 2016. How cool would it be to get the 100th win for them?