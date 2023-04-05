Lawless Alan - Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Texas Recap: Lawless Alan ran another solid race, advancing inside the top-10, before being collected in an incident late in the race. The Truck Series sophomore finished 18th in his second-career start at Texas Motor Speedway.

Alan on Texas: “A smooth, clean run was what we needed as a team this past weekend. Obviously, it didn’t go as perfect as we planned it, but a top-20 run in our MG Machinery LLC / Niece Equipment Silverado was just another step in the right direction.”

Alan at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: In one start at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, Lawless Alan finished 30th.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Dirt: “I’m putting a lot of work into my dirt-racing skills. I race a Micro at Millbridge here and there and it’s all in an effort to make me perform better when we race in the Truck Series.”



Public Appearances: This week, you can see Lawless Alan at the Food City Fan Zone Stage from 3:15pm-3:45pm on Friday. Alan will also take part in an appearance at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone at 1:30pm-1:45pm on Saturday.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

Niece Motorsports PR