Lawless Alan - SpeedyCash.com 250 Race Recap

On Saturday’s Race at Texas Motor Speedway: “We were able to show speed, battle back from adversity, and run a clean race for the most part until the end. A mostly-smooth day was what this team needed and we’ll see how that helps the mindset going into Bristol Dirt next week.”

Coming so close to a career-best finish a week ago in COTA had Lawless Alan’s confidence at a high moving into Texas. Alan qualified 18th on Saturday morning allowing him to run inside the top-20 for a majority of the 250-mile race.

Unfortunately, Alan battled a poor-handling truck for most of the event, forcing him to fall back on long green flag runs. But, the No. 45 team was able to make changes all-day with air pressure and wedge adjustments to work himself inside the top-15 late in the running. Ultimately, Alan finished Stage One and Stage Two in 22nd and 23rd, respectively.

As the race neared the end, chaos ensued as many of the leader would find trouble, allowing Alan to pass them with ease. Through these cautions, Alan was able to receive the free pass to regain lead-lap positioning. But, as the race continued to wind down, Alan lost control of his Silverado, hitting the inside wall with less than five laps remaining. In the end, Alan would finish 18th and moved to 23rd in the Driver’s Championship standings.

Niece Motorsports PR