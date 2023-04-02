Chad Chastain - SpeedyCash.com 250 Race Recap

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at Texas Motor Speedway: “Obviously days like today aren’t ideal. But, I’m glad one of our Worldwide Express trucks were able to park it in victory lane. I’m so thankful for the support from GlobalTranz to give me this opportunity and I can’t wait for the next one.”

With a lack of practice time due to frequent cautions in the 30-minute session, Chastain had just few laps under his belt before strapping for a qualifying run. Ultimately, the watermelon farmer would line up 22nd in his first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start of the season.

Unfortunately for Chastain, his race was over before it truly began as a turn-two incident on the opening lap would create heavy damage, forcing him behind the wall just a few laps into the SpeedyCash.com 250.

Though Saturday’s race for Chad Chastain drew an early end after a lap one incident, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the Florida driver. Rather, it gives him more motivation than ever to make the most of his next opportunity.

Niece Motorsports PR