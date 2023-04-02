Hocevar steals first victory after last lap chaos

There are two sides of the story from Texas Saturday afternoon. On one hand, a future star of the sport finally got the monkey off of his back after 59 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series being winless, and won his first race with only leading one lap.

On the other hand, a top notch rookie felt true pain this afternoon, after leading 168 of 172 laps the entire day, just to be involved in yet another overtime-filled wreckfest.

Carson Hocevar, driver of the No. 42 Chevy Silverado, was the victor in the craziness that occurred at Texas Motor Speedway. On the other hand, Nick Sanchez, who drives the No. 2 Chevy Silverado for Rev Racing and led 168 of 172 laps, was wrecked on the final lap in route to his first win in four starts.

“It feels really good that this thing's coming home with me and gets to sit there,” stated Hocevar in the Media Center. “Finally, every media outlet and every friend and family can finally stop saying, ‘Today's your day.’ So today was finally our day, and I can finally stop getting asked that.”

On the final lap, Sanchez and defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith were racing hard in turn one, before they both lost control of their trucks. Hocevar kept his foot on the gas, which led to some contact with Sanchez before he slammed against the SAFER barrier. Hocevar said the contact was not intentional.

“You don't want to ever wreck a guy, especially with the speeds here in Texas. I don't want to play the hurt card, but I've gotten hurt before. I know what it feels like, and I don't wanna do that intentionally.”

But now, Hocevar is one of 123 drivers to win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Even as a 20 year old, Carson said he will celebrate this big win. “Tonight, I will watch a lot of people get drunk. That's what I'm doing.”