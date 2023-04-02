GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

Post-Race Quote: "I'd say we had a pretty decent day overall. I felt good about the grip we had this morning in practice. I felt like we wanted the track to be hot and slick and that’s what it was the first part of the race. The first stint we were able to move up some and then something happened after that first caution. I was hanging on until we had that competition caution. We fought hard the whole day, and got ourselves in position at the end. I feel like Jeff made the right call on the last pitstop. I was kind of holding back on some of those other pitstops, but he definitely made the right call on that last pit stop.

We had a top-five truck there at the end and finally to able drive up to fifth, and just got caught in a bunch of craziness on those last few restarts. We ended up going to the top in turns three and four, it got loose under us, and had it saved and then somebody hit us. It destroyed the truck. It was an unfortunate end to things. It was unfortunate in the beginning too, but we had a truck that had some speed. We had a couple little nuances that we need to figure out. I appreciate the guys keeping on working. It’s been a little bit frustrating the past couple weeks. We will be ready for Bristol.”