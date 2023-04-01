AHI Facility Services, Inc Continues its Partnership with ThorSport Racing

ThorSport Racing is happy to continue its partnership with AHI Facility Services, Inc. Ben Rhodes will be representing the AHI on his No. 99 Ford F-150 for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at Texas Motor Speedway.

AHI Facility Services provides cost-effective world-class integrated facility services to commercial building owners and/or managers nationwide, while simultaneously providing their employees, tenants, and visitors a clean environment in which to work, office, and visit.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ThorSport Racing this season,” said Todd Haddock, President of AHI Facility Services, Inc. ‘I am excited to see the AHI Facility Ford F-150 hit the track at Texas with Ben Rhodes.”’

Rhodes is coming off his third consecutive top-10 finish in four races this season. In 12 series starts at Texas, he has two top-five, and four top-10 finishes, in addition to 31 laps led.

Tune into FOX Sports 1 (FS1) to catch all the racing action from Texas Motor Speedway, today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Listen to the race on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Thorsport PR