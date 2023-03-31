Friday, Mar 31

Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Friday, Mar 31 23
Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Kris Wright

 

Primary Partner(s): America’s Auto Auction

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 21st

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 26th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

 

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

 

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th place finish at Daytona.

 

Glad You Are Here: For the first time in 2023, America’s Auto Auction will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

America's Auto Auction is a full-service used vehicle auction services provider that facilitates the wholesale remarketing of used vehicles for B2B customers, which delivers a critical liquidity function to enable the used car sales ecosystem.

 

America's Auto Auction has physical auction sites across 18 states as well as on digital platforms, including 11 sites in Texas (Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Lubbock and North Houston).

 

For more information on America's Auto Auction visit americasautoauction.com.

 

The Great American Speedway Statistics: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Texas Motor Speedway. The Pittsburgh, Pa. - native made his series track debut at Texas Motor Speedway located in 'No Limits, Texas,' on June 12, 2021.

 

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 21st speedway (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

 

The 28-year-old also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief his 108th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 107 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

He has eight prior Truck Series races as crew chief at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 32nd, 33rd and 34th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Texas Motor Speedway.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of fifth place with driver Austin Hill on November 2, 2018. The 31 previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, which has varied high banking and a dogleg frontstretch, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 20.7.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 418 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On Texas Motor Speedway: “We’ll be in Texas two weeks in a row for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I am really happy to be going back to an intermediate track this week. The No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST had a lot of speed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and so should lend itself to be quick this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

 

“Our Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST will be sporting a new but still familiar paint scheme with returning partner America's Auto Auction. We would love to have a great showing for the Texas-based company.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Brad Means

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 26th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 32nd

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Texas Motor Speedway, the fifth race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 145: This weekend at Texas, Boyd will make his 145th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 92nd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Texas, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

 

The Texas High Plains region leads the state in grape growing while the Texas Hill Country boasts over a million visitors annually to their over 50 wineries.

 

NASCAR fans are encouraged to request Fort Worth Stockyards Wine from their favorite retailer or restaurant. In the meantime, get the wine sent to your home by visiting their store at stockyardswhiskeyandwine.com.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s SpeedyCash.com 250 will mark Boyd’s seventh NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.

 

In his six previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 11th after starting 21st in the 2019 VANKOR 350k driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

He holds an average finish of 21.2 since 2019.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Boyd has made 54 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.6.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 91 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.8.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means.

 

He will make his Truck Series crew chief debut at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.  

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 32nd, 33rd and 34th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Texas Motor Speedway.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of fifth place with driver Austin Hill on November 2, 2018. The 31 previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, which has varied high banking and a dogleg frontstretch, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 20.7.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 418 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “Texas Motor Speedway is an awesome track and is the roots for Young’s Motorsports. I am hoping we can have a good solid run where we can showcase the hard work of our Young’s Motorsports team in front of a lot of family, friends and my new partner Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine.”

 

On New Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Partnership: “I sometimes consider Texas as my second home. The family of Young’s Motorsports is from Midland, Texas. My girlfriend is from Texas. I hunt every year in Texas and have lots of close friends out there. It’s only fitting that my wine sponsor is from one of the fastest-growing wine destinations in Texas!”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Matt Mills

 

Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 41st

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 33rd

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back!: Veteran racer Matt Mills returns to Young’s Motorsports for his second race of a limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule for Saturday afternoon’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

 

Last March, Mills made the first of a four-race run with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team. He earned a season-best 15th place with Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas after qualifying 27th.

 

Sponsor Intel: Mills will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from J.F. Electric.

 

J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business for over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series History: From 2016 to 2023, Mills has 16 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-high 15th place finish in 2022 driving the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

 

He Will Be Back For More: Following Texas, The New Philadelphia, Ohio native will also return to the driving duties at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (May 26) and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 3).

 

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Season Recap: Mills has competed in one Truck Series event this season at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

 

Aboard the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado, Mills overcame mechanical glitches to finish 26th after starting 35th in his third Las Vegas effort.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s SpeedyCash.com 250 will mark Mills’ second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.

 

In his track debut in 2016, Mills delivered a 29th-place finish after starting 28th in the running of the Striping Technology 350k driving for SS GreenLight Racing.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Mills has made 13 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.3.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 32nd, 33rd and 34th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Texas Motor Speedway.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of fifth place with driver Austin Hill on November 2, 2018. The 31 previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, which has varied high banking and a dogleg frontstretch, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 20.7.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 418 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

 

He will be crew chief in his 100th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 99 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his seventh race as crew chief at No Limits Texas.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Matt Mills, please like him on Facebook (Official Matt Mills Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@mattmillsracing) and Twitter (@mattmillsracing).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Matt Mills Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I am thrilled to get back in the seat for Young’s Motorsports this weekend after needing some redemption from Las Vegas where we had some mechanical gremlins. The last time I raced a truck in Texas was in 2016 before the reconfiguration, so it will be great to go back and experience it for myself.

 

“This is a hometown race for Young’s Motorsports and I’d love nothing more than to contend for a top-10 finish with our No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST.”

Race Information:

 

The SpeedyCash.com 250 (167 laps | 250.5 miles) is the fifth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Sat., April 1, 2023, from 9:35 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. Qualifying begins immediately following practice at 10:05 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 3:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

Youngs Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ankrum Set to Run Wild in Texas
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.