Eckes Has Unfinished Business in Texas

In The Mix … Christian Eckes is off to the best start of his career and has been in the mix to win all four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race thus far in 2023. The driver of the No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet Silverado RST enters Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) fourth in the championship standings and has led laps and won a stage in three of the first four events this season. Despite a mechanical issue last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, Eckes has been out front in all but one race for a total of 57 laps, which is the highest of all full-time NCTS drivers. Eckes’ three stage wins also lead the series as he’s stockpiled eight playoff points in the first four races.

Unfinished Business … Returning to TMS may very well may add fuel to Eckes’ fire of inspired performances this year, as he was leading with less than two laps remaining in 2022 before finishing second. He led 40 laps at “No Limits, Texas” last season, and that has the New Yorker extra hungry to settle unfinished business at the 1.5-mile venue in an effort to return the NAPA brand to TMS’ victory lane for the first time since 2002.

Visits to No Limits, Texas … The NAPA Auto Care driver has made three prior starts at TMS and has been in contention to win on each occasion. He has a pair of runner-up finishes in the Lone Star State, including his TMS debut in 2020 and the most recent event in 2022. He has led in two of his three Texas starts for a total of 92 laps. Eckes has also added to his elite performance at 1.5-mile tracks this season by scoring the victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He has seven consecutive top-10 finishes at 1.5-mile tracks and has racked up two wins, five top-five, and eight top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts at the intermediate venues.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Charles Denike and the No. 19 squad have prepared chassis No. 349 for its second appearance of the season. Eckes most recently drove this Chevrolet Silverado RST to a sixth-place result at LVMS after starting 12th.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1’s coverage from TMS begins at 3:30 p.m. ET with NASCAR Raceday followed by the green flag at 4:30 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 19 NAPA Auto Care team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Christian Eckes Quote:

On his impressive history at Texas:

“Texas is easily one of my favorite racetracks for sure, especially after second-place finishes in the last two spring races. There’s some unfinished business there that I’d like to take care of this weekend with our NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet. This is a great opportunity for our team to bounce back after COTA and respond the right way. Everybody at MHR has put together fast trucks each week and we’ve been in contention to win all four races this year, so I’m looking forward to this weekend and put ourselves in position for another one.”