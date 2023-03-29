Jack Wood - No. 51 Sevwins Silverado Craftsman Trucks Texas Preview

You’ve been traveling with the team to the races where you aren’t behind the wheel. What have you been able to learn by doing that?

“It’s been really good for me to go to the track and watch these races from a different angle that I normally don’t get to see. Being able to sit on the pit box with Brian (Pattie, crew chief) and understanding the communication that goes on between him and the engineer, as well as with him and the spotter and what the pit crew does during the race and all the kind of stuff you might not even think about. It’s been a good perspective for me to see. Starting to understand more of the behind the scenes of what happens on a race weekend. When you go as a driver, you are really just focused on driving the truck, but these couple races I’ve been able to learn quite a bit as far as team communication goes.”

Does the strong run you had at Atlanta give you confidence heading into this week’s race at Texas?