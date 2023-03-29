Carson Hocevar - SpeedyCash.com 250 Race Advance

COTA Recap: After a sixth-place qualifying run on Friday, Carson Hocevar’s Saturday would not go as smooth. The 20-year old driver battled mechanical problems in the latter-half of Stage One, which forced him to the garage with a 34th-place finish.

Hocevar on COTA: “We’ve put COTA behind us, and we’re focused on the tracks ahead that we can be strong at with our Worldwide Express Chevrolet. It’s easy to be discouraged after the high hopes we had in Austin, but at the end of the day, that’s racing.”

Hocevar at Texas Motor Speedway: With two starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Hocevar has an average finish of 7.5; the best among active Truck Series competitors with more than one start.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Texas: “Our intermediate program has been strong over the past two years – that was evident in Las Vegas. Last year, we had a shot at winning Texas, but wound up forth. My confidence is high and I’m pumped to get another shot with this Worldwide Express team.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

Niece Motorsports Pr