Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Texas Preview

With the speed you’ve shown at the mile-and-a-half tracks are you looking forward to Texas this weekend?

“We’ve had really good speed at the first two races this year on mile-and-a-half tracks. KBM has done a really good job of bringing really dominant trucks to those places, not just this year, but years prior. I think this will be an opportunity for me to correct the mistakes I’ve made in the first two mile-and-a-half races and really put it all together and show that our Bama Buggies team can go out and starting contending for wins.”

How does racing at Texas compare to the other mile-and-a-half tracks on the Truck Series schedule?

“It’s less wide open. Turns Three and Four if your stuff is good you are going to want to be wide open, but Turns One and Two you are going to have to lift and with no substance down in the other lanes I feel like it is going to be one-lane dominant. Traditionally at mile-and-a-half tracks you can move around, but this one not so much. I think that is something to be aware of. With no live pit stops, track position is going to be more important so that will make qualifying even more important than it usually is.”

Will the earlier start time affect the handling of the trucks?