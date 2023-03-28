GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- About Arlon Graphics: The history of Arlon is rooted in its customer-centric approach. What was founded in 1958 as a manufacturer of flexible materials (producing products like cork, rubber, and foam) has evolved into a global company manufacturing millions of feet of cast films. Today, Arlon Graphics is owned by FHT, a family-owned investment firm. Headquartered in Southern California, Arlon supplies the wide-format graphics industry around the world. For more information, visit Arlon.com/NA_EN.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 344 at Texas Motor Speedway. This chassis has been driven by Enfinger twice before, once at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year, and most recently just a couple of weeks ago in Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished in 19th position after cutting down a tire under green.

- Texas Two Step: Enfinger has found a lot of past success at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The stats don't lie; he has a top-10 rate of 70% at the 1.5-mile intermediate track and has finished in the top-five in exactly half of his starts at the facility. In 2019, Enfinger won his fourth-career pole award in a Champion Power Equipment truck that was crew chiefed by Jeff Hensley.

- Hensley's Qualifying Record: When it comes to qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway, nobody comes close to Jeff Hensley. The veteran has won seven - yes, you read that right, seven - pole awards during his career as a crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (four with Mike Skinner, and one a piece with Justin Lofton, Spencer Gallagher, and Grant Enfinger). Hensley owns the record for the most poles at TMS, more than double the amount of his nearest competitors. In 2011, Jeff went to victory lane with Ron Hornaday, and looks to return there this weekend with Enfinger.

- GE Appearances: Fans attending the Speedy Cash 250 will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on race day:

Saturday, April 1st | NCTS Autograph Session: Located in a tent just outside of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series garage area, fans can meet all three GMS Racing drivers in an autograph session from 12:30 PM to 1:15 PM local time.

- From The Drivers Seat: Texas Motor Speedway has been a good track for you in the past, what are some of the key factors to take into consideration to stay up front this weekend?

“I am ready to get back to Texas Motor Speedway. Last year at Texas we did not have enough to contend with, but I feel like our trucks are better this year. Texas is pretty unique, with it being so flat into turn one and two, but has so much banking in turns three and four. We need to stay ahead of the track and unload close, because it’s pretty difficult to pass there. I think our No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team has a lot of things going our way, and I feel if we do our job as a team we can contend for a win on Saturday."