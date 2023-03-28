Zane Smith and No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford F-150 Team Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: The SpeedyCash.com team is the team to beat right now. Smith led the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team to its second win of the season last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. Smith took over the regular season and playoff points lead, too. The team brings chassis 151 to the track. It will see its first track time this season. It raced at other mile-and-a-half tracks last season, including the Texas Motor Speedway. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: “We have some unfinished business to take care of in Texas. We’ve been friends with SpeedyCash.com for several seasons and it’s time we get them into Speedy Cash victory lane with us. “This truck has shown great speed and we just need to make sure that we do the right things in preparation before we leave the shop. On the track, Zane is making the results speak for themselves.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH: “Texas is a tough track. You need to be out front at these mile-and-a-half tracks to have clean air. It makes a huge difference. That makes qualifying important and then staying up front. It’s tough to move back up through the field. “I want to win every race at every track, but it’s special when you can win when your sponsor is the race sponsor, too. They have an awesome Speedy Cash victory lane. I want to raise a cowboy hat at the end of Saturday.”