Zane Smith goes back to back at COTA

After leading 16 of 42 laps at Circuit of the Americas, Zane Smith in his No. 38 Ford F-150 wins his second straight race at COTA in the XPEL 225.

Zane talked about the final few laps with Kyle Busch closing in. “I mean, once we got to eight to go, the heart rate went up a little bit. He's (Kyle Busch) so good at managing his stuff and and going on, it matters. So I was just trying not to make any mistakes. I made a couple there with around five to go. Road courses in general, once you lock up, it's ten times easier to lock up again.”

Z. Smith was dominant all day, but wasn’t a factor when it came to winning the stages, as Christian Eckes captured stage one, and Kyle Busch scored the victory in stage two. This was the first race in the top three series of NASCAR to have stages with no yellow flags afterwards. With that, only three cautions happened in the 42 lap event. No. 20 Ed Jones brought out the first yellow on lap 2, No. 42 of Carson Hocevar went into the gravel pit on lap 8, and the No. 75 of Parker Kligerman’s engine blew right at the end of stage two, with just 15 laps to go.

Next week, the tough trucks of NASCAR will stay in the Lone Star State, when they travel three hours north to take on the Texas Motor Speedway in the SpeedyCash.com 220. That race will be at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.