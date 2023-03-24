Young’s Motorsports Circuit of the Americas Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): Record Rack
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Brad Means
2023 Driver Points Position: 26th
2023 Owner Points Position: 32nd
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.
No. 144: This weekend at COTA, Boyd will make his 144th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 91st start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Aboard: This weekend at COTA, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Record Rack® as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.
Sportsman's Choice®’s Record Rack® wildlife products are engineered to attract and nourish deer for overall health and antler development.
Record Rack® like "Golden Deer Nuggets™" and “Sportsman” products help attract and grow a bigger class of bucks. Whether you’re a wildlife watcher looking to see more deer on your land, or an avid sportsman looking to bring in a trophy, they’ve got the right feed to meet your goals.
National Medal of Honor Day: In recognition of National Medal of Honor Day on Saturday, March 25, 2023, Sportman’s Choice® and Record Rack (brand owned by Cargill Inc.) designed a special paint scheme to honor all Medal of Honor Recipients and Vietnam War Veterans while inviting a special family to the race.
Gary Michael Rose, Vietnam War veteran, U.S. Army Medal of Honor Recipient will be the team’s guest of honor along with his grandson, Christian Bowen, who is also a Gold Star son.
Gary Michael Rose “Mike” was presented with the Congressional Medal of Honor on October 23, 2017, by President Donald Trump at the White House for his actions that went above and beyond the call of duty while serving as Special Forces Medic.
Come Say Hi: Following Saturday afternoon’s Truck Series race, Spencer Boyd will be signing autographs at the Tractor Supply store in Buda, Texas on Sunday, March 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT.
The Tractor Supply in Buda is located at 15555 S I-35 Frontage Road, Buda, TX 78610.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Circuit of the Americas Stats: Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Boyd’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 3.42-mile road course.
In his track debut in 2022, Boyd steered his No. 12 Derm Dude Chevrolet Silverado RST to a track best of 23rd after starting 30th in the 2022 XPEL 225 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Boyd has made six starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.2.
Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 90 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.8.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Record Rack® Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means.
He will make his Truck Series crew chief debut at COTA on Saturday afternoon.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Circuit of the Americas: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ sixth, seventh and eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at one of the country’s premiere tracks, the Circuit of The Americas. The organization posted a team-best finish of second place with driver Kaz Grala on May 22, 2021.
The five previous starts at the 20-turn, 3.41-mile, multi-elevational counterclockwise circuit, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 16.2, including a pole position (2022, Sheldon Creed) and an average finish of 20.0.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 415 starts from 48 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.3.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:
On Circuit of the Americas: “After a solid outing at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend, I am looking forward to getting back to a road course and having an opportunity not only to improve my road course craft but showcase our awesome looking No. 12 Record Rack® Chevrolet Silverado on National Medal of Honor Day.”