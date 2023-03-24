Friday, Mar 24

RTA gigFAST INTERNET® Event Brings NASCAR Champion Zane Smith to Smithville, Texas. Gets Key to City

RTA gigFAST INTERNET® Event Brings NASCAR Champion Zane Smith to Smithville, Texas. Gets Key to City FRM Photo

Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) finalized the acquisition of local Internet Provider SCT Broadband. RTA will begin upgrading its services with RTA’s gigFAST® INTERNET, VOICE, and streaming TV services in Smithville, Flatonia, LaGrange, Schulenburg, Bastrop, and the surrounding areas offering internet speeds up to 10 gigabits per second.

 

As part of the launch event, RTA is hosted and RTA Appreciation Day in downtown Smithville on Wednesday. Sharon Foerster, Mayor of the City of Smithville and the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce will be presented Zane Smith, the 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Champion and last years COTA winner, with the “Key to the City."
 
 

RTA’s mission is to bring gigFAST INTERNET® to underserved rural communities across America. Co-founded by Texas native Jim Edwards and U.S. Air Force veteran Don Workman both with deep roots in rural America and the telecom industry, began RTA with a mission to connect rural areas with affordable and reliable internet service options.

 

RTA now operates more than 13,000 Fiber route miles and customers in 22 states across America with its gigFAST NETWORK®.

