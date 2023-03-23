Thursday, Mar 23

Daniel Dye - COTA Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Thursday, Mar 23 15
Daniel Dye - COTA Preview

Onboard Camera
For the fourth consecutive race, Daniel Dye will be one of two drivers in the field with onboard camera coverage featured on the FS1 telecast. Deland Motorsports & Outdoors is this weeks presenting partner for live coverage on the No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado

 

TV Ratings
810,000 people tuned in to the live broadcast at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18. The event was rebroadcast three additional times, averaging more than 100,000 viewers each.

 

Circuit Of The Americas Stats

Daniel Dye will be making his first start in any series at COTA on Saturday.

 

ARCA Road Course Stats (Mid-Ohio & Watkins Glen)

Combined Starts: 2; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 4th (Watkins Glen, 2022); Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2

 

ARCA West Road Course Stats (Portland)

Starts: 1; Poles: 1 (Portland, 2022); Best finish: 4th (Portland, 2022); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1

 

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 3; Best start: 19th; Best finish: 16th (Atlanta); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 19th

Daniel Dye PR

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Rytash Announced as Associate Sponsor for Rackley W.A.R. At Kansas Nascar Craftsman Truck Series Event Road Course Debut is On Deck for Garcia at COTA »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.