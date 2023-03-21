Monster Energy’s UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Decorated NASCAR Racer Hailie Deegan

Start your engines for a beast of an episode! Monster Energy is proud to welcome 21-year-old stock car racing driver Hailie Deegan from Temecula, California, on Episode 6 of Season 3 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.

Recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, the 57-minute episode gets personal with the young racing prodigy who already made history as the first woman to win races in the iconic NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

“It’s different. It’s very, very different. There are things that I’m starting to see now where I get treated differently as a girl. Even with crew guys, I feel like sometimes it’s hard to get them to believe in me. And that has been a big struggle,” said Deegan about her experience as a woman in motorsports on UNLEASHED.

For the full conversation with talented women’s off-road racer Deegan, fans can now tune in to Episode 06, Season 03 of UNLEASHED. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Recognized as one of the most talented women in motorsports, Deegan started racing motorized karts at the tender age of eight. Following in the footsteps of her father, decorated off-road racer and freestyle motocross rider Brian Deegan, she began competing in the off-road pro lite category at age 16. Trading dirt racing for asphalt courses, she started racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in 2018. Right off the bat, she made history as the first female driver to win races in the West Series in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. A true ambassador for women’s racing, Deegan has received the award for Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. Learn what the future holds for the racing prodigy in the exclusive interview – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the inside story in conversation with the two podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke “The Dingo” Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Also joining the interview is acclaimed painter, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

Deegan was born with a need for speed that runs in the family. Her father, Brian Deegan, is a multiple off-road racing champion and one of the most winning freestyle motocross riders on the circuit. Even today, Hailie Deegan is constantly reminded of her father’s legendary status: “So many stories. The racing world is so small, so every time I meet people, they’ll remember something about my dad, and I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s a new story!’”

The apple did not fall far from the tree. At age seven, young Hailie was racing mini dirt bikes and received a Trophy Kart when she was eight. “There are a lot of memories that I have, like my first race. My first off-road truck. I remember I had this little pink quad, and it was tiny. And it was powder-coated in pink with my name on the front that my parents got me for Christmas.”

Her enthusiasm for motorsports is supplemented by a keen racing IQ and competitive drive. Deegan won her first kart race at age 8 in 2009 and has kept the wins coming since: In 2013, she took the victory in the Junior 2 Karts, making her the first female driver to win a LOORRS championship. Stepping up to the next higher class, Deegan became the Modified Kart National Champion in 2016 and was named Lucas Oil Off Road Driver of the Year.

For a major career pivot, Deegan made the switch from racing on dirt tracks to stock car races on asphalt courses in 2016 as a NASCAR Drive for Diversity member. “Other than go-karting, I didn’t have much experience in any sort of pavement racing. So, it was just new!” Deegan soon got the hang of the new race format: In 2018, she stepped up to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West series and broke new ground as the first woman to win a race in the division when she clinched the win at the NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway in Idaho.

At the same time, she became more aware of her position as a woman in a male-dominated sport: “I never looked at myself differently. I thought I was just a girl that raced, whatever. That was a big change for me going into the stock car world.”

In 2020, Deegan was named the ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year, finishing in third place in point rankings after earning four Top Five and 17 Top Ten finishes that season. Continuing her evolution, Deegan started racing massive trucks in the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. After a strong performance, she ended her rookie year by clinching the 2021 Truck Series Most Popular Driver award, which she repeated in 2022.

What’s next for Hailie Deegan? Heading into the 2023 season, Deegan has found the support and confidence to maintain her momentum in the pro leagues. “This year I feel that I have people supporting me who believe in me.”

Hungry for the whole story? Visit the landing page to access Episode 06, Season 03 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring award-winning pro racer Hailie Deegan.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke “The Dingo” Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show ‘The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo’ on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

Monster Energy PR