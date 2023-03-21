Zane Smith and No. 38 Speedco/PEAK Ford Team Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

|
COMPETITION NOTES:
The team will bring the winning chassis from last season back to COTA for Saturday’s race.
Smith and the Speedco/PEAK team are looking to rebound from a 20th-place finish last weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. They are fifth in the regular season points standing coming into COTA.
CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:
“We’re going to bring the same chassis. We’ve gone through the truck again and built it back up. We expect it to be fast and we’ll let Zane do the rest.”
DRIVER ZANE SMITH:
“Atlanta didn’t go as we wanted at the end, but we had speed. We’ve still had a good start to this season and now it’s time to rebound at COTA. Last year was a lot of fun and want to repeat it and keep this streak going.
“It’s cool to see Speedco and PEAK back on the truck together. We’ve just had a lot of success with Speedco on the truck and it’d be cool to get a win with PEAK.”