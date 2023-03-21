Austin, TX Mayor, Mayor Kirk Watson, Proclaims March 25, 2023, Tyler Ankrum Day Ahead of Nascar at COTA Weekend

Kirk Watson, Mayor of the City of Austin, TX, will officially proclaim March 25, 2023, as “Tyler Ankrum Day.” Ankrum, who will compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) XPEL 225 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX will make his third start at the 3.41-mile road course. In 2021, Ankrum became the first NASCAR pole winner at COTA and went on to finish third in the inaugural event.

In addition to Ankrum’s on -track success in Austin, TX, the San Bernardino, Calif. native has a proven track record of success in his young career and has been an exemplary role model to his fellow drivers, fans, and the members of Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA), the official partner of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE). Additionally, LiUNA! has proven themselves as strong community partners and fierce advocates for the workers of Austin.

“This is really special,” Ankrum said. “To have my very own day in Austin for the second consecutive year, is crazy, but it’s truly an honor to be recognized and represent not only the city of Austin, but the more than 500,000 LiUNA! members and all the NASCAR fans out there.

“LIUNA members and the work they are doing across the U.S. and Canad a is not only impactful to the communities we work and live in every day, but the future of tomorrow’s infrastructure,” continued Ankrum. “It’s amazing to come into cities where we race and see the influence they have and the work they’re doing. I know in Austin specifically, LIUNA is at the forefront of the new transit system, building a new terminal at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, conducting major highway updates, and so much more that will make Austin a better place to live for all its residents. It makes me proud to see the work they’re doing and I'm sure Mayor Watson feels the same way.”

Mayor Watson will join Ankrum, LiUNA! and the No. 16 HRE team at COTA on Saturday for his first NASCAR race at the 20-turn track and will officially proclaim “Tyler Ankrum Day” at 9:50 a.m. CT at HRE’s No. 16 hauler in the Craftsman Truck Series garage. Media members are welcome to join Ankrum and Mayor Watson for the proclamation.

The XPEL 225 at COTA will be broadcast live on FS1 Saturday, March 25 a t 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT. It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.